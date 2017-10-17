Turning the Tables
Clieck here to catch up on past episodes of Turning the Tables

BWW TV: TURNING THE TABLES Goes to College! How to Get Into the University of Michigan with Mark Madama

Oct. 17, 2017  

Following last year's hit debut season, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a brand new season of Turning the Tables! Featuring Ellyn Marie Marsh, Andrew Briedis, Andrew Chappelle, Julia Mattison, and created by Marsh, Turning the Tables caught fire in 2016 with a season devoted to Broadway's hottest casting directors getting the tables turned on them by the actors. The improv based series featured your favorite casting directors such as Rachel Hoffman, Bernie Telsey and Tara Rubin. Season Two features a brand-new and unique take on the popular niche web series.

Season two is directed by Mark Ezovski and edited by Michael Hunsaker and music directed by Drew Wutke. It's produced by Ellyn Marie Marsh and Two Avenue LLC.

In this new episode, watch as the Turning the Tables gang helps to audition new students for a coveted spot in musical theatre program at the University of Michigan, with Associate Professor Mark Madama!

BWW TV: TURNING THE TABLES Goes to College! How to Get Into the University of Michigan with Mark Madama
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Turning the Tables



  • BWW TV: TURNING THE TABLES Goes to College! How to Get Into the University of Michigan with Mark Madama
  • BWW TV: Orfeh Does a Chemistry Test with an Old Castmate on TURNING THE TABLES!
  • BWW TV: WAITRESS Star Drew Gehling Tries Out Some 'Bad Ideas' on TURNING THE TABLES!
  • BWW TV: Phillipa Soo Tries to Grab the Spotlight in HAMILTON Audition for TURNING THE TABLES!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Get Ready for the Return of TURNING THE TABLES- New Episodes Starting September 5!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Kelli O'Hara Falls Back into BRIDGES & More on TURNING THE TABLES!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com