BWW TV: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Goes Right with the Kid Critics!

Oct. 21, 2018  

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (12), Isabella (14), and Charles (11), who recently headed to the Lyceum Theatre to check out The Play That Goes Wrong. Curious about what they thought about the show? Find out below!

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

