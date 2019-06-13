BWW TV: Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz Get Ready for TWOHANDER at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Back after a previous sold-out engagement, Feinstein's/54 Below will present the return of tow-time Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz and three-time Tony nominee Sherie Rene Scott in their highly acclaimed original musical collaboration: TWOHANDER, running July 9 - 28. Click here for tickets.

In an evening of story and song, Sherie Rene Scott (Everyday Rapture, The Little Mermaid, Aida, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked, Catch Me if You Can, My Fair Lady) explore their professional and personal relationship of the past 23 years. From their brilliant performances off-Broadway in Jason Robert Brown's legendary two-person musical The Last Five Years in the months after 9/11, to co-starring in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and beyond, their compelling on-stage chemistry is on glorious display, as are the hills and valleys of their relationship off-stage. Through marriages and divorces, births and deaths, Scott and Butz mine the humor and heartache inherent in the forced intimacy of workplace friendships. The fact that their workplace is show business makes this shared musical biography of two of Broadway's greatest contemporary artists an evening not to be missed. Musical direction by Todd Almond (Girl From the North Country, Hello Again).

As the duo prepares, they are taking us behind the scenes for an intimate glimpse into their process and their 23-year on-stage/off-stage relationship that has inspired their deeply personal show. Check it out below!





