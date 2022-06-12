BWW TV: Recap the Tony-Nominated Shows of the Season!

Need a refresher on this season's nominated shows before the Tonys tonight? We've gotcha covered. Catch a full review below!

The nominated shows of the 2021-22 season included: A Strange Loop (11), MJ (10)

Paradise Square (10), Company (9), The Lehman Trilogy (8), SIX: The Musical (8), for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (7), Girl From The North Country (7), The Music Man (6), The Skin of Our Teeth (6), Clyde's (5), Hangmen (5), Mr. Saturday Night (5), American Buffalo (4), Flying Over Sunset (4), Take Me Out (4), Trouble in Mind (4), Caroline, or Change (3), Dana H. (3), How I Learned to Drive (3), Macbeth (3), POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (3), Skeleton Crew (3), Diana, The Musical (1), Funny Girl (1), Lackawanna Blues (1), The Minutes (1), Mrs. Doubtfire (1), Neil Simon's Plaza Suite (1).