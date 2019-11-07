BWW TV: Randy Rainbow Tells Us All About His New Christmas Album, NYC Show & More!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway Records will release Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! tomorrow, November 8, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.

On his debut Christmas album, comedian, singer, and viral star Randy Rainbow puts his signature twist on holiday classics and premieres a brand-new Christmas song (the title track) with music by Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Smash, Mary Poppins Returns) and lyrics by Randy Rainbow and Shaiman. Backed by a swingin' band and exciting new musical arrangements by Jesse Kissel (Chicago, The Visit, Randy Rainbow Live), Randy is joined by special guests Alan Cumming, Kathy Griffin, Norm Lewis, Lorna Luft, and even the President of the United States... sort of.

Randy is getting Ready to Play the Beacon Theatre on Saturday night, November 9. Click here for tickets!

Click here to check out a special sneak peek of "Merry Christmas Darling / What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" (featuring Broadway favorite Norm Lewis) and watch below as he tells us all about the new album and what he's been up to!





