BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at the Outer Critics Circle Awards!

Broadway recently celebrated one its most unique awards ceremonies, the Outer Critics Circle Awards. BroadwayWorld takes you inside the event as we chat with the stars on the red carpet!

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators covering New York Theater for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway announced its nominees on April 24, 2018. The winners were announced on Monday, May 7th and the annual Gala Awards Dinner and presentation of awards to the winners was held yesterday, Thursday, May 24th (3PM) at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.

BroadwayWorld attended the big event and you can check out photos from the ceremony below!

Celebrating its 68th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

