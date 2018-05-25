2018 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at the Outer Critics Circle Awards!

May. 25, 2018  

Broadway recently celebrated one its most unique awards ceremonies, the Outer Critics Circle Awards. BroadwayWorld takes you inside the event as we chat with the stars on the red carpet!

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators covering New York Theater for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway announced its nominees on April 24, 2018. The winners were announced on Monday, May 7th and the annual Gala Awards Dinner and presentation of awards to the winners was held yesterday, Thursday, May 24th (3PM) at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.

BroadwayWorld attended the big event and you can check out photos from the ceremony below!

Celebrating its 68th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at the Outer Critics Circle Awards!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


9 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND or MY FAIR LADY for Best Revival...


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at the Outer Critics Circle Awards!
  • BWW TV: Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe, and Cast Are Learning HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING!
  • BWW Exclusive: THE BAND'S VISIT Takes DC! Go Behind the Scenes of the Cast's Trip to the Tiny Desk!
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Renee Fleming
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Clint Ramos
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Andrew Garfield

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       