BWW TV: Matt Doyle, Ali Ewoldt, and More Talk Shutdown Hustles with CNBC

Broadway stars discussed their experiences making ends meet throughout the shutdown with “The News with Shepard Smith”.

Dec. 11, 2020  

Broadway stars discussed their experiences making ends meet throughout the shutdown with "The News with Shepard Smith" tonight on CNBC.

The segment entitled "Broadway Hustle" features several Broadway stars including Matt Doyle, Alysha Umphress, Robbie Fairchild and Ali Ewoldt who talk about ways they're making a living, or at least some money, while Broadway is shut down.

Check out the segment below:


