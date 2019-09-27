BWW TV: J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Judy Kuhn, Rebecca Luker & More Get Ready to Cut Loose for Kennedy Center's FOOTLOOSE!

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will soon presents the Broadway Center Stage production of Footloose. The cast is led by J. Quinton Johnson (Choir Boy, Hamilton, Broadway Center Stage: In the Heights) as Ren McCormack, Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Les Misérables) as Ethel McCormack, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) as Ariel Moore, Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Reverend Shaw Moore, and three-time Tony Award nominee Rebecca Luker as Vi Moore (Mary Poppins, the Kennedy Center's Little Dancer). They are joined by Joshua Logan Alexander as Chuck, Peter McPoland as Willard Hewitt, Tony Award nominee Michael Mulheren (Kiss Me, Kate; Bright Star) as Coach Dunbar, Lena Owens as Wendy Jo, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Spamilton) as Rusty, and Rema Webb (The Color Purple, Violet) as Lulu Warnicker/Eleanor Dunbar/Betty Blast, Grace Slear and Urleen, with Brandon Burks, Claire Crause, Michele Lee, Jess LeProtto, Gregory Liles, Nick Martinez, Maximilian Sangerman, Jonathan Savage, Bethany Tesarck, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Jamar Williams.

The musical's original Broadway director, Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie (Chicago, Bright Star), returns to helm this Broadway Center Stage production, featuring a revised book penned by Bobbie and Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford, based on Pitchford's screenplay for the hit film. Bobbie is joined by choreographer Spencer Liff (So You Think You Can Dance, Broadway Center Stage: Little Shop of Horrors) and music director Sonny Paladino (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

Footloose will play the Eisenhower Theater October 9-12 at 8 p.m. and October 13-14 at 7 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on October 12 and 13. Tickets for all performances are on sale through at the Kennedy Center box office, the website, or by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.





