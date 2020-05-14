BWW TV: How Danny Burstein and Diana Berrent are Helping Those in Need with Survivor Corps

Danny Burstein, who was starring in Moulin Rouge at the time of the shutdown, survived a particularly brutal case of COVID-19 last month, and now he is set on helping others do the same. Just yesterday, the six-time Tony nominee joined founder of the Survivor Corps, Diana Berrent, to donate plasma- especially important since both have fully recovered and now have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.

Diana Berrent was one of the first people to test positive for COVID-19 in the NY area. While in isolation, Diana realized there needed to be a space where those going through and beating the virus could connect with each other and unite towards a cause. That is how Survivor Corps, now the largest grassroots movement of its kind, was born. Survivor Corps is a grassroots movement (over 44k members) connecting and mobilizing COVID-19 survivors with the medical, scientific and academic research community, to help stem the tide of this pandemic. Click here for more information about Survivor Corps.

Watch as both unite (virtually) to explain the importance of Survivor Corps and how you can help!





