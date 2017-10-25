BWW TV: Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga, Michael Arden and More Talk Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND; Plus 'Waiting for Life' Preview!

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
The revival of the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical Once On This Island, directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown, will begin preview performances on Thursday, November 9, 2017 and officially open on Sunday, December 3 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The show held its press preview earlier today and BroadwayWorld has footage and interviews below!

Lea Salonga (Erzulie), Alex Newell (Asaka), Merle Dandridge (Papa Ge), and Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe) are joined in the cast by newcomer Hailey Kilgore (Ti Moune), alongside Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian), Darlesia Cearcy (Storyteller), Rodrick Covington (Storyteller), Alysha Deslorieux (Andrea), Tyler Hardwick (Storyteller), Cassondra James (Storyteller), David Jennings (Armand), Grasan Kingsberry (Storyteller), Loren Lott (Storyteller), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Isaac Powell (Daniel), T. Oliver Reid (Storyteller), and AureLia Williams (Storyteller). Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson take on the role of the Little Girl.

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team of Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production will feature new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

