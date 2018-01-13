BWW TV: Go Inside Rehearsals for Roundabout's AMY AND THE ORPHANS!

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the world-premiere production Amy and the Orphans, by Roundabout Underground alumna Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone), with direction by eight-time Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

Amy and the Orphans will begin preview performances Off-Broadway on February 1, 2018, and open officially on March 1, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This will be a limited engagement through April 22, 2018.

Roundabout welcomes Jamie Brewer as she takes on the title role of "Amy," a woman with Down syndrome who helps her family deal with their father's death. Together, they careen down the Great American Long Island Expressway, navigating strip malls, traffic jams and some serious (and not-so-serious) family drama. An unexpected turn reveals the moment that changed their lives...and the fact that Amy may be the only one who knows her own mind.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the rehearsal room with Ellis, Brewer, Ferrentino and company to find out more about the new play!

