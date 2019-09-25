BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM with Jonathan Pryce, Eileen Atkins & More!

The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre was the place to be last night as Florian Zeller's new play, The Height of the Storm officially opened. Translated by two-time Tony Award Winner Christopher Hampton (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night), the play features Olivier and Tony Award Winner Jonathan Pryce, three-time Olivier Award Winner Eileen Atkins, Lucy Cohu, Amanda Drew, James Hillier and Lisa O'Hare.

Two of the greatest actors of their generation come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life and all of its complexities. For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Jonathan Kent directs this thrilling production The Times of London declares "a deeply moving new play that takes us the edge of what it is to love."

We're taking you inside the bid night with Pryce, Atkins, and the rest of the company below!





