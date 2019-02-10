BWW TV Exclusive: What Should You Do in an Audition Room? Casting Directors Tell All Backstage at the Artios Awards!

The 2019 Artios Awards for Television, Theatre, Short Films and Short Form Series held ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York just last week. Nominees and winners are voted on by members in good standing of the Casting Society of America.

Read the full list of winners here!

This year's honorees in Los Angeles included Laura Dern who received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer receiving the Hoyt Bowers Award, and at the New York Ceremony Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond received the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award for outstanding commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors. For the first time, CSA paid a special tribute to the founders of Casting Society of America this year, Mike Fenton, Joe Reich and Al Onorato.

BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage with the night's big winners as they talk about what they look for in an audition!

Related Articles