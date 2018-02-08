BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Tony Winner Lena Hall Get Obsessed with Peter Gabriel in 'Sledgehammer' Music Video!

SKB Records just released the second month of the groundbreaking new music and video series Lena Hall Obsessed from the Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee. Obsessed: Peter Gabriel, exploring the catalog of the seminal rock star and songwriter, is now available at www.LenaHallObsessed.com.

A singular artist who authentically and explosively brings the worlds of Rock and Broadway together, Hall is releasing a monthly series of EPs over the course of 2018. Obsessed will ultimately consist of 12 EPs, each released on the first Friday of every month, featuring stripped-down, emotionally-intensive covers of one artist or band with whom Lena is "obsessed." Performance music videos have been created for all 54 songs in the series and a new music video will premiere every week in 2018. Obsessed is produced by Justin Craig,Lena Hall and Kurt Deutsch. Purchase the EPs, which are also available on all digital and streaming platforms, and view the videos at www.LenaHallObsessed.com.

Obsessed: Peter Gabriel features four unique and powerful reinventions of highlights from the diverse catalog of the six-time Grammy Award-winning superstar. The cuts "Sledgehammer" and "In Your Eyes" are selected from Gabriel's blockbuster 1986 albumSo, with the tracks "Come Talk To Me" originating from Gabriel's platinum 1992 recording Us, and "Lay Your Hands on Me" from his eponymous 1982 release.

We're excited to exclusively bring you her just-released video for "Sledgehammer" below!

Related Articles