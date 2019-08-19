BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Lena Hall and Friends Belt Out Jim Steinman in Rehearsals for OBSESSED

The Tony winner will play Rockwood Music Hall tonight!

Lena Hall in back on the NYC stage, in more ways than one! The star of Bat Out of Hell, currently playing at New York City Center, will sing even more Jim Steinman at Rockwood Music Hall. The Tony winner will bring her acclaimed Obsessed series to the iconic venue tonight, August 19, at 7pm.

CLICK HERE for tickets and watch below as Lena gives us an exclusive sneak peek from rehearsals with special guests Joey Taranto, Danielle Steers and Christina Bennington!

Following her Tony Award-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his Stages tour and portrayed the dual starring roles of both 'Hedwig' and 'Yitzhak' in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She originated the role of 'Nicola' in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's "Girls," Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt," and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic." Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How to Transcend A Happy Marriage.

Hall's solo musical revues Sin & Salvation, The Art of the Audition (at the legendary Cafe Carlyle) and The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury all played to sellout crowds and received rave reviews. Hall's year-long musical passion project, "Obsessed," pays tribute to her greatest musical inspirations with 12 EP releases over the course of 2018 that are accompanied by 54 music videos via YouTube and a live concert tour. Hall can next be seen in her first series regular television role on TNT's highly anticipated "Snowpiercer" opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. The series is set to air summer 2019.





