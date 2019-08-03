BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Ethan Slater Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut with Lilli Cooper, Nick Blaemire &Ari Brand!

Why does he write? Find out!

Ethan Slater, recent Tony Award nominated star of Spongebob Squarepants, made his Feinstein's/54 Below debut earlier this week with songs that explored the question, "why do I write?"

Included in the special evening were songs by the artists that introduced kid Ethan to his love of music (Paul Simon, Dave Van Ronk, and The Who), songs from the musicals he did in high school (You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Pippin, and The Producers), and the original tunes inspired by those songs and the experiences they provided.

Below, watch as he's joined by 2019 Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper, Nick Blaemire and Ari Brand, with Mike Dobson (drums) and Marco Paguia (keys)!





