BWW TV Exclusive: Tony Nominee Grey Henson Sings His Favorite Under-Rated Musical on It's the Day of the Show Y'all!

BroadwayWorld is excited to continue our partnership with It's The Day of the Show Y'all" - a video series that teaches viewers about the hidden treasures of Musical Theatre and Broadway.

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.

In today's very special episode, Spencer is joined by Grey Henson to give us a history lesson on one of his favorite under-rated musicals- Grey Gardens. Watch below as he tells us all about the show and performs "Another Winter in a Summer Town" with Spencer. This episode features videography by Dan Tracy, with Michael Liepper on piano and Jessica Wang on cello.

Henson just completed his Tony-nominated run in Mean Girls on Broadway. He made his Broadway debut playing Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon, having originated the role on the First National Tour. On television he guest-starred in the comedy series "Suburgatory." Grey received his BFA in acting and musical theatre from the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama.





