BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Ted Deasy on the High Speed Ground Transportation Act of 1965

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Ted Deasy gives us a lesson on the High Speed Ground Transportation Act of 1965.

This marks Deasy's Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Julius Caesar (TFANA), Days to Come (Mint), 7th of October (Working Theatre). National tour of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps. Ten seasons as a company member with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, spanning the past 22 years, with roles in 21 productions, including Kit Marlowe (Shakespeare in Love), Malvolio (Twelfth Night), Petruchio (Taming of the Shrew), Oberon (Midsummer Night's Dream), George Page (Merry Wives), Antipholus of Ephesus (Comedy of Errors) and Orlando (As You Like It). Regional credits include three seasons with American Players Theatre (Twelfth Night, Macbeth, Book of Will, Game of Love and Chance, Much Ado About Nothing, Timon of Athens), Twelfth Night (Cal Shakes), A Christmas Story, Born Yesterday, Evie's Waltz (Repertory Theatre of St Louis), The King and I (Dallas Summer Musicals), The North Pool, Doubt, The Foreigner, (Cincinnati Playhouse), Doubt (Actor's Theatre of Louisville), Anna Karenina, Cyrano, The Shaughraun, Lady Windermere's Fan, Sueño, Mary Stuart, Richard III (Milwaukee Rep), All's Well That Ends Well, The Foreigner (Utah Shakespeare Festival), Syracuse Stage, Berkeley Rep, Yale Rep, Geva Theatre Center Indiana Rep and Two River Theatre. Television and film credits include "To the Flame," "Prophet of Evil," "Secret Bodyguard."





