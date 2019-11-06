BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Nikkole Salter on Coretta Scott King and Geraldine Whittington

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Nikkole Salter gives us a lesson on Coretta Scott King and Geraldine Whittington.

Nikkole Salter is a Los Angeles-born and OBIE Award-winning actress and writer. Ms. Salter arrived onto the professional scene with her co-authorship and co-performance (with Danai Gurira) of the Pulitzer Prize nominated play, In the Continuum. For its Off-Broadway run at Primary Stages, the Perry Street Theatre, and for its US State Department and Bloomberg sponsored international tour, Ms. Salter received an OBIE Award and the NY Outer Critics Circle's John Gassner Award for Best New American Play, the Seldes-Kanin fellowship from the Theatre Hall of Fame and the Global Tolerance Award from the Friends of the United Nations, to name a few. Ms. Salter also received Helen Hayes and Black Theatre Alliance nominations for Best Actress for her performance. As an actress, Ms. Salter's theatre credits include Stick Fly (IRNE Award nomination; co-produced by Arena Stage and the Huntington Theatre), Tarell McCraney's Head of Passes (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Macbeth (Shakespeare Theatre), and Dominique Morisseau's Mud Row (People's Light Theatre).





Related Articles