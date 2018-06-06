Broadway Sessions
BWW TV Exclusive: SWEENEY TODD Cast Has a Killer Night at Broadway Sessions!

Jun. 6, 2018  

It was a KILLER night at Broadway Sessions recently as the cast of the hit revival of Sweeney Todd sailed into Broadway Sessions. Cast members performed re-imagined versions of Sondheim classics and broke down the Sweeney plot in our "Shlopppy Plot Shynopsis". Enjoy highlights from these amazing voices here.

Join us this week as we welcome the talented agents from Bohemia Realty Group!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

