BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Defies Gravity with Annual Elpha-Ball!

The Halloween season comes with a lot of tricks and treats. Well, we got the ultimate treat on October 26th, just days before Wicked's 14th anniversary (aka Wicked Day), as well celebrated our 3rd annual ELPHA-BALL! A coven of actresses who have defied gravity in Wicked as Elphaba joined to hare witchy songs and stories from their time in Oz. Mamie Parris (Graizabella in Cats), Caroline Bowman, Laurel Harris (Beautiful), Julie Reiber (Come From Away) and Carla Stickler blew the roof of The Beechman. We also enjoyed performances by our Rising Star Nicole Vande Zande. Enjoy highlights from this epic night here.

Make sure you join us every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theatre.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

