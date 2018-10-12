BWW TV: Clips of Kelli O'Hara, Ken Watanabe, Ruthie Ann Miles, and the Cast of THE KING AND I: FROM THE PALLADIUM

The multiple Tony award-winning Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's THE KING AND I is coming to cinemas around the world this autumn. THE KING AND I: FROM THE PALLADIUM, filmed on stage at the iconic London Palladium, will open in cinemas for one night only on 29 November. Tickets are now on sale.

Watch clips of Kelli O'Hara, Ken Watanabe, Ruthie Ann Miles, and the rest of the cast in the clips below, including classic songs Whistle A Happy Tune, Getting To Know You, Something Wonderful and Shall We Dance.

This unmissable majestic production, directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher, first opened on Broadway in 2015 for a critically acclaimed 16 month run at The Lincoln Center Theater, this was followed by an unprecedented record-breaking sold out USA tour. The show then transferred to the London Palladium in June this year, with the three original Broadway lead actors reprising their starring roles - Tony Award-winner (Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for The King and I) Kelli O'Hara, Tony and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe and Tony Award-winner (Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for The King and I) Ruthie Ann Miles. The London production continues to draw huge critical acclaim, smash box office records - including the biggest grossing week in the London Palladium's history, taking £1,058,317.50 for an eight performance week, play to packed houses and receive nightly standing ovations.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

With one of the finest scores ever written including; Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You and Shall We Dance, and featuring a company of over 50 world-class performers, THE KING AND I: FROM THE PALLADIUM is a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre - it is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals.

Related Articles

Include