BWW TV: Christopher Jackson Performs 9/11 Tribute Medley at the US Open

Jackson sang (America) My Country ’Tis of Thee,’ ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ and more.

Christopher Jackson performed a moving medley for this year's U.S. Open 9/11 tribute. Recorded at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY, Jackson was joined by his wife Veronica and daughter Jadelyn, plus performers Sam McKelton, Ben Thompson, and Shockwave (Chris Sullivan) to sing a unique arrangement of "(America) My Country 'Tis of Thee," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "This Land Is Your Land."

Watch the full performance below!

Christopher Jackson is a Tony Award nominated actor as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award winning songwriter/composer best known for starring as George Washington in the critically acclaimed, award-winning musical, Hamilton, on Broadway, which hit Disney+ on July 3rd, 2020. Christopher can currently be seen starring in the hit CBS drama "Bull." He recently closed a limited run of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, which has been adapted into a documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, directed by Thomas Kail now streaming on Hulu. Additionally, he starred in Ava DuVernay's Netflix mini-series "When They See Us" with Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga and John Leguizamo. Additional Broadway credits: Holler if Ya Hear Me, After Midnight, The Bronx Bombers, In The Heights, Memphis, and The Lion King. Film and TV credits: Freestyle Love Supreme (Pivot Network), Person of Interest, A Gifted Man, Fringe, Gossip Girl, Tracers, and Afterlife. Sold out concerts include Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.

