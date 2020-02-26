BWW TV: Check Out Footage From TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Madison Square Garden

Click Here for More Articles on TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

This afternoon, a capacity crowd of 18,000 New York City public school students made history, along side the Broadway cast of To Kill a Mockingbird when Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at The World's Most Famous Arena, New York's Madison Square Garden.

Take a look at video below!

This event marked the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater.

This special performance of To Kill A Mockingbird featured the entire Broadway cast, led by four-time Academy Award nominee and two-time Golden Globe Award winner Ed Harris as Atticus Finch.





