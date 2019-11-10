BWW TV: Charles Busch Gets Ready to Return to THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund will bring back the critically acclaimed, Tony Award-nominated play The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch, for a one-night only benefit reading on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 7:30 pm at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th St.). The evening will star Charles Busch in the title role, originally played by Linda Lavin, and assembles the entire original all-star Broadway cast including Linda Lavin, Michele Lee, Tony Roberts and Anil Kumar as well as original director Lynne Meadow. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

The Tale of the Allergist's Wife was originally produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer), Carole Shorenstein Hays, Stuart Thompson and Douglas S. Cramer.

The acclaimed production ran from November 2, 2000 - September 15, 2002, playing 25 previews and 777 performances. The show received Tony Award nominations for Best Play, Best Actress in a Play (Linda Lavin) and Best Featured Actress in a Play (Michele Lee). The show was also nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Actress in a Play (Linda Lavin).

While most of the cast will reprise their original Broadway roles for this reading, Linda Lavin, who originally played "Marjorie", will play the role of "Frieda". The playwright himself, Charles Busch, will assume the role of "Marjorie". "Frieda" was originally played by the late actress Shirl Bernheim.

Tickets range from $75 - $250, with premium seating available for $500 and $1,000 including a private post-show reception. For tickets, call 917.281.5933 or visit actorsfund.org/AllergistsWife.

While we await the big night, we're chatting with Busch himself to find out why he can't wait to return to the tale, this time on the stage!





