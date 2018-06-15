BWW TV: Armie Hammer, Josh Charles & More Explain What STRAIGHT WHITE MEN Is All About!

The cast met the press yesterday and BroadwayWorld was in attendance! Check out photos of the cast below!

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.