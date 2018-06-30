BWW Social: Corbin Bleu Takes Over BWW's Instagram For A Behind The Scenes Look At The Muny's SINGIN' IN THE RAIN!

Corbin Bleu is taking over our Instagram account today to give our followers a behind the scenes look at a two show day at The Muny!

Follow along to see what it takes to put on a musical in the world's largest outdoor musical theatre!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram here!

Corbin Bleu Corbin Bleu comes from an extensive background in film, television and theatre. Bleu is probably best known for playing Chad Danforth in Disney's Emmy Award-winning High School Musical franchise, in which he starred alongside Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. Corbin was recently seen on Broadway as Ted Hanover in the Tony-nominated production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, winning Bleu the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show. Bleu's award-winning performance, along with the entirety of the show, was taped in front of a live audience for BroadwayHD.com and PBS's Great Performances. Additional Broadway credits include: Godspell (Jesus) and In the Heights (Usnavi). Other stage highlights include Hairspray (Seaweed, opposite Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur) and Mamma Mia! (Sky, opposite Dove Cameron and Jennifer Nettles), both at The Hollywood Bowl. Bleu's film credits include: To Write Love on Her Arms (starring opposite Kat Dennings), Nurse 3-D and The Monkey's Paw, to name a few. Corbin's television credits include: Franklin & Bash, Blue Bloods, Psych, Castle, The Fosters and Chicago Med. In 2013, Bleu partnered with Karina Smirnoff on the multi-Emmy Award-winning ABC hit Dancing with the Stars, placing a close second. A Brooklyn native, Corbin currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Sasha.

Broadway, film and television stars Corbin Bleu and Jeffrey Schecter portray Don Lockwood and Cosmo Brown, respectively, and former Muny Kid, Muny Teen and Indiana University student Berklea Going stars as Kathy Selden. Singin' in the Rain is directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Rommy Sandhuwith music direction by Ben Whiteley. Singin' in the Rain is proudly sponsored by Ameren.

Singin' in the Rain has a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green with songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. This endearing musical is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc.

A timeless Muny favorite, Singin' in the Rain has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline - the starlet, the leading man, a love affair for the ages and the unexpected transition from the silent film era to "talkies." Known for its unforgettable hit-parade of Hollywood standards, splashy production numbers, hilarious situations and snappy dialogue, this Muny production is sure to be a downpour of pure delight.

The seven shows in the 2018 Muny season are: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17), The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4-12). For more information, visit muny.org.

Muny gift cards for the 100th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

