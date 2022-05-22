BWW Review: ALL THE LONELY WOMEN at Rattlestick Theater
June 2nd, 3rd and 4th at the The Global Forms Theater Festival
ALL THE LONELY WOMEN
Have you ever been so lonely that you would talk to anyone who would listen?
Inés Braun, in collaboration with Leigh Flayton, brings this question to life in the "All The Lonely Women" workshop.
Lola is an Argentinian photographer. In the middle of the pandemic, the loneliness she's felt for a long time takes over and forces her to question every aspect of her life.
What makes a connection with others even possible? What's the difference between what happens and the stories we tell ourselves about what happened? How do we know when love is mutual? How does love turn into an action, an object, a motor, empowerment, a shared embrace?
Inés lets us into an immigrant artist's mind, where longing and passion create a constant conversation between stillness and action.
Her semi-autobiographical piece becomes an ode to bravery and pushes us to get on our feet and into the world.
Profound and sensitive as well as funny, her direction of the piece turns encounters that could have been ephemeral into magical and heartbreaking steps towards understanding Lola's human urges and, through hers, reflecting on our own.
Paulina de la Parra delivers a tender Lola who is sweet and relatable even in her darkest moments. Her innate romanticism, while wide-eyed and willing, does not become naive. Instead, she turns into a fighter and gets wiser with every scene. Paulina's vulnerability and openness are a gift to the audience throughout the whole play.
Anula Navlekar displays immense talent and versatility. Each character she plays is mesmerizing in a new and original way. Her disposition and truthfulness when she gives herself completely to every moment onstage let the audience follow her confidently anywhere she wants to take them.
Do not miss a production that embraces art at its best, where raw and insightful scraps of an artist's life spark a conversation about growth, patience, and love.
Get your free tickets at https://www.rattlestick.org/global-forms