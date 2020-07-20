BWW Prompts: Who Should Lead the Upcoming FUNNY GIRL Revival?

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Beanie Feldstein or else they shouldn't bother." @TuckwellRyan

"Barbra Streisand ... with each audience member agreeing to have Vaseline smeared across their eyeballs." @ErnestGubbins

"Christina Bianco without question. She's was sensational in the Paris production." @willowfire365

"I have been yelling for years that Stephanie J. Block needs to play this role and sing these songs onstage so thank you for the opportunity to channel my yelling in this conversation." @HannahKJack

"If they don't cast Shoshana Bean then honestly what is the point." @souchyy_boy

Instagram

"Phillipa Soo." @itscamconte

"Eva noblezada!!!" @cookiesandcode

"ACTUAL PRINCESS Laura Osnes" @roatrisha

"Ashley Park, no doubt." @M_Yokum

"JEREMY JORDANNN!!!!" @daisy._.ukk_

Facebook

"Someone said Lady Gaga, and I feel that would be an amazing choice if they want sold out shows evey night like what happened with Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly. After her performance of The Sound of Music at the Oscar's that one year, she was destined to be on Broadway in an iconic role. She would definitely earn her Tony Award with this role, and she'd be one award away from EGOT." Rian Barrera

"Jessica Vosk is the perfect choice. Here's why: she IS relatively unknown, meaning, she hasn't had the chance to originate a lead role on broadway. But, she still has an impressive following-enough to make a difference at the box office. She is young enough to pull off "young Fanny" but has the acting chops and maturity to play "older Fanny". Additionally, she has a powerhouse voice and can undoubtedly sing that score 8 times a week. There is no other choice in my mind." Stephen Hohendorf

"There are so many actresses, both well-known and stars-to-be, who have the potential to play Fanny Brice. That's an advantage, because the show could have a healthy run with that in mind. If I were to pick an actress who has comedy chops and can play Fanny from 16 to mid-30s (right?), my heart says Jessie Mueller. But, of course, introducing the world to a Fanny would be a great idea, but I think it needs to be a nationwide search accepting submissions." Jacob Rivera-Sanchez

"Micaela Diamond would be a phenomenal Fanny Brice!! She was absolutely fabulous in The Cher show and I know she could kill it every night as Fanny!" Tyler Hayes

"Literally just Idina. That's it. Jewish, age appropriate, amazing voice, done." Sara Joyce

