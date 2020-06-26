BWW Prompts: Who Has Played the Best Broadway Villain?

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Patrick Page has played so many incredibly terrifying characters over the years. Hades in Hadestown, Green Goblin in Spiderman, Frollo in Hunchback and many more." @SummerDaisy13

"Sherie Rene Scott as Ursula in The Little Mermaid." @MikeNoland78

"Johnathan Freeman in Aladdin, both on Broadway and in the movie! No once could capture Jafar's essence better than him." @Haydendb1

"Taylor Louderman as Regina George." @ChestnuttMaria

"Ron Leibman as Roy Cohn in the original Broadway cast of Angels in America." @OneWilsonV

Instagram

"Christian Borle as Shakespeare [in Something Rotten!]. He's hysterical and a little bit crazy, which is about right." @ColleenM197

"JASON TAM AS THE SQUIP 100%!!! [Be More Chill] He's like a real human supercomputer and he plays the part so well!!!" @socialleigh_awkward

"Wesley Taylor and Stephanie Hsu as Plankton and Karen hands down. They brought such amazing comedic villainy to Spongebob, you almost couldn't help rooting for them. Mwa-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha!" @marliejae

"Terrance Mann in Tuck Everlasting. SPECTACULAR work as The Man in the Yellow Suit." @Josh_Stoughton1

"Honestly I think Eva from Bring It On is a good villain because you'd never see it coming until she reveals her big whole sinister plan." @cambrillon_

Facebook

"Dorothy Loudon as Miss Hannigan in "Annie" - classic!" Richard Reynolds

"Norm Lewis as Caiaphas in Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" Emry Acton

"Jonathan Pryce as the Engineer in Miss Saigon. He could not play it now, but "The American Dream" was pure evil." Lois Rubin Gross

"Bertie Carvel as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda." Billy Murphy

"Leslie Odom Jr for Aaron Burr, sir! [Hamilton]" Lauren Faerber

