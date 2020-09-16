BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Theater Would You Want A Personal Tour Of?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Which Broadway theater do BWW readers want a personal tour of most?

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"The Gershwin Theatre simply because it is the home of WICKED and there's so many beautiful costumes and scenery props i'd love to see up close!" @Charlotte_Rose1

"The Winter Garden! It's filled to the brim with history, so many of my absolute favorite shows opened there. As well as, the start of so many of my favorite actors and actresses careers!" @MsGleek2

"The Belasco (I want to see the apartment upstairs!) Or The Palace" @Beths_Closet

"I would love to tour the New Amsterdam Theatre! It's one of the oldest theatres on Broadway, it's has a rich history and it's the headquarters of Disney Theatrical. And who knows? One might even catch a glimpse of Olive Thomas." @JusticeWinter7

"I would love to have a tour/take a peek at Radio City Music Hall! I also haven't been to New York before! I love the Tony's and would like to see how spacious this spectacle looks!" @PowerofMusic97

Instagram

"Richard Rodgers bc its honestly just so cool and its in NYC (also cus Hamilton)" @for.the_revolution

"Definitely the Shubert! it's where i saw my first broadway show (Matilda) and plus...it's got 2 Broadway merchandise stores nearby AND juniors." @lexjianna

"The Broadhurst!!! The shows that have played in that theatre have gotten me through a lot." @kalintomahatsch

"Nederlander when Newsies was performing there." @hanhan_1831

"The Lyceum! It was so beautiful when I went!" @kat_draws._

Facebook

"The Booth" Gary Hall

"The Majestic Theatre!" Lauren Faerber

"The Music Box Theatre" Blake Spaich

"Lyric or Hudson" Irwin Yee

"Minskoff or Broadhurst" Sara Powell

