BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Characters Would You Want to See in a Presidential Debate? And Who Would Win?

We had a two-part question for today's prompt!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"I'd like to see Henry Jekyll Vs. Edward Hyde, I reckon it doesn't quite matter who wins" @MeImJames

"Billy Flynn vs literally anyone else, and Billy would win with all that razzle dazzle!" @dreadpiraterose

"Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, I would die to see this" @SaraDiasz

"Jean Valjean and The Phantom. Too close to call." @CLE_davidp1

"Alexander Hamilton v Elphaba Thropp. She'd annihilate him" @siobhaansinc

Instagram

"Regina George and Heather Chandler. You would have to turn one of their mics off eventually ( I'm betting on Chandler )" @lexiwarner13

"Angelica Schuyler and Hamilton. I think it would be the greatest thing since sliced bread" @_raise_a_glass_2_freedom_

"galinda with a ga and anne boleyn but galinda with the ga would win, politics aren't anne's thing" @grayceb04

"Connor Murphy and Evan Hansen...Evan would start singing in the middle..." @_allie_sarah

"Karen Smith vs Beetlejuice. I just wanna see how it would go." @queenbarrettwilbertweed

Facebook

"My favorite hero and nemesis dou....Valjean and Javert! Maybe have Enjolras as a mediator?" Samantha M.

"Elphaba vs Galinda. Elphaba would definitely win" Sadie Y.

"Max Bealistock from the Producers and Beetlejuice from Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice would win easily." Andy C.

"Sweeney Todd and Harold Hill...ummm Sweeney for the win" Echelle C.

"Elle Woods and Professor Callahan. Elle would definitely win." Billy M.

