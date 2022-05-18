BWW Prompts: What Is Your Favorite Musical of the Season?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

"Company: it's smart, it's funny, it's heartbreaking, and I resonate with it." @fazg1996

"Funny Girl. Because, Beanie and Ramin. You had me at 'Hello, Gorgeous'" @lbbhm524

"A Strange Loop! Inclusive storytelling at its finest. Performances built from the ground up. Anchored in truth." @maryjomcconnell

"Six! I love a good feminist pop musical :)" @katiesingsbway

"Mrs. Doubtfire because it was so funny, but also Diana the musical because it was beautifully staged." @archie_ansdell

"Six because all the women are incredible and I always have the best time!! It's so much fun and always puts a smile on my face!" @mizzhelen1

"Funny Girl!!! SUCH a fabulous show. It made me laugh and laugh and laugh until it made me cry. Entire cast = perfection. a??i?? will never stop blabbing about it." @naturescadence

"MJ for sure. Literally Michael was one of the biggest parts of my childhood so seeing it all onstage again was incredible." @jayshoemake._

"A Strange Loop. There hasn't been a more daring, bold, fearless, and original new musical on Broadway in a long time." Justin C.

"Six! Love the music, the dancing the energy! Love that all the stage performers are women and that they are taking back their stories!!" Amanda V.

"Company because Stephen Sondheim, Matt Doyle & Patti LuPone." William W.

"The Music Man revival with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster." William F.

