Voting Opens For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that voting is now open for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.

Awards season is in full swing with critics, press, and industry members all having their chances to nominate and vote - now it's the fans' turn.

Now in our 19th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.

Each year we've set new records on the numbers of votes, and we're looking forward to another record year.

Voting is now open through the end of the day on Friday, June 3rd, 2022.