BWW Prompts: Pick A Show You Want to See That Shares Your First Initial!

Today we asked readers to share a show on their bucket list that shares their first initial!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Beetlejuice because it's my favorite show and I never got to see it live and I love the cast with all my heart and Lydia is my dream role." @BeetlejuiceFan8

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" @JusticeWinter7

"Moulin Rouge!!" @MelanieGilott4

"Jagged Little Pill!!" @JenHoldstock

"Six!!" @StaceyKTom

Instagram

"Annie" @TheRealAlexandraBillings (Wicked on Broadway)

"ANASTASIA ANASTASIA ANASTASIA" @ashrose1203

"Les Misérables! I always get goosebumps when I hear the music...little girl, when I was watching the movie, I was always in tears at the end...and I loved the books too!!" @bae.khap

"(The) Secret Garden" @savannah.chorale.51

"The Girl From North Country" @theresakent1

Facebook

"Hamilton (was supposed to see the Toronto production. But covid.)" Haley Bagshaw

"Dear Evan Hansen" Danica Landerman

"West Side Story" William Fairchild

"Merrily We Roll Along" Melissa Jacobs Estes

"Assassins" Ashlee Reck

