BWW Morning Brief September 29th, 2017: MOTOWN Kicks Off National Tour, CHER, and More!

by BWW News Desk - September 28, 2017

BroadwayWorld has learned that pop star Jason Mraz will be making his Broadway debut in the hit musical WAITRESS later this fall. 'Mr. A-Z' will succeed Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter in the Sara Bareilles musical.. (more...)

2) HOCUS POCUS Remake in the Works at Disney!

by Caryn Robbins - September 28, 2017

Areimagining of the cult classic HOCUS POCUS is now in the works at Disney Channel. The original 1993 comedy starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.. (more...)

3) THE CHER SHOW to Premiere in Chicago Next June; Heading to Broadway Fall 2018

by BWW News Desk - September 28, 2017

The Broadway-bound musical THE CHER SHOW, which celebrates the life and music of global superstar Cher, will premiere next June at Chicago's Oriental Theatre. The five-week pre-Broadway engagement will be from June 12 to July 15. The show will then arrive at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre in the fall of 2018. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Opera Goteborg's Non-Replica Production of Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Sweden

by BWW News Desk - September 28, 2017

The G teborg Opera Chorus, Orchestra, and dancers will see the arrival of one of the world's most popular musicals to Sweden. Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is currently on stage through May 27, 2018.. (more...)

5) SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY Announces Digital Lottery; Opening Night to Benefit BC/EFA

by BWW News Desk - September 28, 2017

Bruce Springsteen, Jujamcyn Theaters and Lucky Seat have announced that beginning today, Springsteen on Broadway has launched a digital lottery beginning with the first preview performance on Tuesday, October 3 at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) through the final performance on February 3, 2018. Also announced, a new block of tickets are being offered to the opening night performance on October 12 through Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA).. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Celia Mei Rubin launches THE LATE COMET series tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below!

-MOTOWN THE MUSICAL national tour kicks off today in Kentucky!

-Patti LuPone's DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY live album is released today!

-And PUFFS marks its magical first anniversary Off-Broadway today!

#FridayFunday: WILL & GRACE's Megan Mullally revealed that her character 'Karen' almost got her own Broadway show!

Set Your DVR...for Kristin Chenoweth on ABC's THE VIEW this morning!

What we're geeking out over: Tickets, swag, guest appearances, and more are set for 'Mean Girls Day' at the August Wilson Theatre!

What we're looking forward to watching: Roundabout Theatre Company's HOLIDAY INN dances to US cinemas for one night only this fall!

Social Butterfly: Find out which Broadway actress our readers think is strong enough to play Cher on Broadway!

.@cher is coming to Broadway and we want to know who YOU think should play the icon on stage! Tweet us your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/IaWruOPT39 - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) September 28, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Roger Bart, who turns 55 today!

Roger Bart last starred on Broadway in DISASTER! Before that, he appeared in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, THE FROGS, THE PRODUCERS, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN (which earned him a Tony and a Drama Desk in 1999), TRIUMPH OF LOVE, KING DAVID and BIG RIVER, as well as the national touring production of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING. The actor is well known for his SAG Award-winning portrayal of 'George Williams' on DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES. He also provided the singing voice for Disney's HERCULES and reprised his role as 'Carmen Ghia' in the 2005 film remake of THE PRODUCERS.

