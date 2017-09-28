HOCUS POCUS Remake in the Works at Disney!

Deadline reports that a reimagining of the cult classic HOCUS POCUS is now in the works at Disney Channel. The original 1993 comedy starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The new iteration will be penned by Scarlett Lacey and executive produced by the film's original producer David Kirschner.

Directed by Kenny Ortega, HOCUS POCUS was based on a story by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris. The new version of the film will feature a new cast and director. The story followed three villainous witches who are inadvertently resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts. The film has gone on to become a cult classic.

Bette Midler has been teasing fans about her desire to reboot the film. Back in 2015, during her concert in Phoenix, AZ, the HELLO DOLLY STAR performed the song, 'I Put a Spell On You'. During the number, the Divine Miss M shouted out to the crowd, "I'm ready for my sequel, Mr. Disney!" Check out the video below:



Check out the film's official trailer below:



Image courtesy of Walt Disney

