Roundabout Theatre Company's HOLIDAY INN Dances to US Cinemas for One Night Only this Fall

"Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" is coming to U.S. cinemas for one night this fall as part of the ongoing partnership between Fathom Events and theater streaming service, BroadwayHD. The dazzling Broadway musical, inspired by the Academy Award®-winning film, features music and lyrics by the legendary Irving Berlin, direction byGordon Greenberg and a book by Greenberg and Chad Hodge. Starring Tony Award®nominees Bryce Pinkham and Megan Lawrence, as well as Lora Lee Gayer, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora and Corbin Bleu, this heartwarming classic with a contemporary sparkle will have moviegoers falling in love one beloved tune at a time.

Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn," recorded live at Broadway's Studio 54, will screen in movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. local time. In addition to the full-length presentation, audiences will enjoy interviews with the musical's cast, creatives and directors, as well as a documentary on Fifth Avenue Theatre's production in Seattle.



Tickets for "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" can be purchased beginning Friday, October 6 by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in nearly 450 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations will be availableOctober 6 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants subject to change). Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive a free three-month subscription to BroadwayHD.



"Holiday Inn" features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy and a parade of hitIrving Berlin songs, including "Blue Skies," "Easter Parade," "Cheek to Cheek," "Shaking the Blues Away" and more.

"Holiday Inn" follows Jim (Pinkham) leaving the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut... but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda (Gayer), a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend Ted (Bleu) tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

"Fathom Events is pleased to be partnering with BroadwayHD and The Roundabout Theatre Company once again to give some of the best of Broadway the big screen treatment," Fathom Events VP of Programming Kymberli Frueh said. "Audiences will get the unique experience of witnessing the tiny details that only front row seats can provide from the comfort of their local cinema."

"Ensuring that everyone can experience the magic of theater anywhere is something that is extremely important to us and we value partners like Fathom Events who help make that happen," said BroadwayHD co-founders Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "Whether you were able to make it to New York to watch this performance in theaters on Broadway or watched it live on BroadwayHD earlier this year, you won't want to miss the opportunity to now see it in cinemas as we have remastered this capture to give you an unforgettable theater experience just in time for the holidays."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is recognized as the leading domestic distributor of event cinema with participating affiliate theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events such as live, high-definition performances of the Metropolitan Opera, dance and theatre productions like the Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre Live, sporting events like "Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio César Chávez, Jr.," concerts with artists like Michael Bublé, Rush and Mötley Crüe, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics film series, inspirational events such as To Joey With Love and Facing Darkness, and anime titles such as Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes and offers unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 897 locations and 1,387 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About BroadwayHD

Since launching in 2015, BroadwayHD has aimed to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only theater streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a lineup of over 200 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. This is Broadway, your way. Experience the magic of BroadwayHD on BroadwayHD.com, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, iPad, iPhone and Android mobile devices.

About Roundabout Theatre Company

Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences. Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout's mission. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and BLACK BOX Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout's Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art LEED certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout's work on each of its stages. www.roundabouttheatre.org

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

