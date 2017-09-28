Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Opera Goteborg's Non-Replica Production of Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Sweden

The Göteborg Opera Chorus, Orchestra, and dancers will see the arrival of one of the world's most popular musicals to Sweden. Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is currently on stage through May 27, 2018.

Get a first look at the cast in action below!

Two Nordic opera houses have collaborated on this original, extravagant spectacle: a new presentation of the world's most-performed musical. It's the first update in over 30 years and the first production tailored specifically for the opportunities afforded by an opera house. Supported by a large orchestra and opera chorus, the powerful music will have an even more profound emotional impact than the original. The Phantom of the Opera will be performed in English, with opera and musical stars taking on the roles.

The enduring narrative and music are retained and set amongst classically lavish staging. This production, under the direction of Tiina Puumalainen, is a co-production between the Göteborg Opera and the Finnish National Opera in Helsinki, where it met with enormous success during the 2015/2016 season.

The Phantom of the Opera is a story of the power of art and the yearning for love. The story revolves around a mysterious outcast, the phantom of the Paris Opera, and his obsession with the ballet girl Christine Daaé.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's evocative music has made The Phantom of the Opera one of the most popular musicals in the world today. It opened in London in 1986 and has since been seen by over 140 million people in 30 countries. It's time to rediscover the drama and arresting beauty of The Phantom of the Opera.

