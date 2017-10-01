Lin-Manuel Miranda's Father Defends the People of Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda is making headlines in his support for Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, and now his father Luis Miranda Jr. has written an open letter on NY Daily News defending the people of Puerto Rico and their hard work in rebuilding their country.

While Donald Trump claims they are lazy, Luis describes as a first hand witness the extraordinary efforts of his people.

He says Trump "is politicizing the devastation and criticizing a Mayor who has worked overtime to provide love, comfort and hope to her neighbors, and images of her tireless and selfless efforts are now iconic. He is calling 'lazy' my brother Elvin who yesterday and today, and again tomorrow, spends five hours on a line to retrieve pallets of food for people in my hometown of Vega Alta."

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz has pleaded for help as her country tries to survive without water or power. Meanwhile Trump tweets from a golf course that the people of Puerto Rico want everything done for them.

Luis Miranda Jr. follows the same approach as his son and remains diplomatic, heartfelt, and honest. "We know we are not lazy. We know the Mayor of San Juan is a heroine. We know our people in Puerto Rico will continue to work hard until the island is up and running."

As for Trump, Luis makes no attacks, merely saying, "we will forever remember Trump and his supporters' inaction. The great thing about democracy is that we get to elect who represents us every two or four years."

To read the full article, visit NY Daily News here.

Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda, Jr. Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

