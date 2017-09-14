NEWSIES Tour Cast to Reunite for 2nd Annual NEWSBOYS' VARIETY SHOW at Feinstein's/54 Below

On October 2nd, exactly one year from closing, cast members from the national tour of Newsies will reunite on the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below to present the second annual The Newsboys' Variety Show.

Audiences can expect to be dazzled by a variety of musical styles, dancing, and other special talents on display.

The 7pm & 9:30pm concerts will feature Joey Barreiro, Dan DeLuca, Jonathan Fenton, JP Ferreri, Kaitlyn Frank, Jeff Heimbrock, Morgan Keene, Stephen Michael Langton, Devin Lewis, Nick Masson, Alex Prakken, Anthony Rosenthal, Michael Ryan, Jack Sippel, Ethan Steiner, Stephanie Styles, Daniel Switzer, Chaz Wolcott, and Anthony Michael Zas.

The evening will be music directed by Chip Prince, and is produced by Shoshana Feinstein.

Tickets start at $35with a $25 minimum and can be purchased at 54Below.com.

