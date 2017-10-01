Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Headlines for His Honest Criticism of Trump

Lin-Manuel Miranda has never shied away from expressing his political views on social media, but he is well known for his diplomatic approach to the subject. Yesterday, however, Donald Trump's unbelievable "response" to Puerto Rico's desperate struggle to garner aid following Hurricane Maria set Miranda off on one of the most honest threads condemning the president on his horrendous actions. Today, he leads the front page of The Daily News, view the cover below.

To donate to the effort visit: https://hispanicfederation.org/donate

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been one of the most vocal figures in the call for support for Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria's devastating effects on the island nation. With video pleas and benefit songs in the works, Miranda is using his public platform to raise awareness for an issue that deserves the spotlight.

Trump has used his own public forum, his favorite, Twitter, to criticize San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz who has called out Trump for his lack of support to the US territory. Trump managed to infuriate many with his absurd claims, Lin-Manuel Miranda in particular. Miranda responded through Twitter, giving his honest reaction

She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?

Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf https://t.co/edFgHSHe3y - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Related Articles