Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Headlines for His Honest Criticism of Trump

Oct. 1, 2017  

Lin-Manuel Miranda has never shied away from expressing his political views on social media, but he is well known for his diplomatic approach to the subject. Yesterday, however, Donald Trump's unbelievable "response" to Puerto Rico's desperate struggle to garner aid following Hurricane Maria set Miranda off on one of the most honest threads condemning the president on his horrendous actions. Today, he leads the front page of The Daily News, view the cover below.

To donate to the effort visit: https://hispanicfederation.org/donate

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been one of the most vocal figures in the call for support for Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria's devastating effects on the island nation. With video pleas and benefit songs in the works, Miranda is using his public platform to raise awareness for an issue that deserves the spotlight.

Trump has used his own public forum, his favorite, Twitter, to criticize San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz who has called out Trump for his lack of support to the US territory. Trump managed to infuriate many with his absurd claims, Lin-Manuel Miranda in particular. Miranda responded through Twitter, giving his honest reaction


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Study Says Seeing a Musical Is as Good as a 30-Minute Workout
  • VIDEO: Postmodern Jukebox Puts a Broadway Twist on 'Despacito' Featuring Mandy Gonzalez and Tony DeSare
  • Breaking: It's Official! Jason Mraz Will Make Broadway Debut in WAITRESS This Fall!
  • THE CHER SHOW to Premiere in Chicago Next June; Heading to Broadway Fall 2018
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Opera Goteborg's Non-Replica Production of Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Sweden
  • SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY Announces Digital Lottery; Opening Night to Benefit BC/EFA

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com