BWW TV Exclusive: At Home with Charles Busch- Watch a Preview From His New Show at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Tony nominee, Drama Desk Lifetime Achievement honoree and two-time MAC Award winner, Charles Busch, is about to return to Feinstein's 54 Below with a new show that gets to the essence of this legendary entertainer. Weaving tales of his Manhattan childhood and adolescence raised by his indomitable Aunt Lillian through the lens of the tumultuous decade of the 1960's, Charles will be singing a great songbook from Broadway to Pop, featuring the work of among others Burt Bacharach, Jimmy Webb, the Beatles, Henry Mancini, Bob Dylan, Stephen Sondheim and Kander and Ebb. Songs include Two for the Road, Anyone Who Had a Heart and The Times They Are A-Changin'.

He will be appearing with his long-time musical director/ arranger Tom Judson in a unique evening of music and storytelling, both hilarious and poignant.

Below, watch as Busch welcomes us into his home and the duo chats about the upcoming show. Plus catch a preview of "By the Time I Get to Phoenix."

"Charles Busch; My Kinda 60's" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 17,19,20,21 at seven pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

