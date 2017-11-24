BWW Morning Brief November 24th, 2017: KRIS KRINGLE starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and more!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stage Tube - November 23, 2017

First up, Noah Galvin took over the title role in Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN and he performed with the cast at this special event. The 23-year-old Real O'Neals alum is making his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony-winning show, for a run that will continue through mid-January 2018.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: SpongeBob SquarePants Cast Lights Up Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Stage Tube - November 23, 2017

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway began preview performances on Monday, November 6th with an official opening on Monday, December 4th at The Palace Theatre. Check out the cast in action at the parade!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Just-Released Promo for NBC's Theater-Themed Drama, RISE

by TV News Desk - November 23, 2017

ed midseason drama series, RISE. The new series will launch Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. with a preview episode immediately following the season finale of THIS IS US.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Cast Performs on Thanksgiving Day Parade!

by Stage Tube - November 23, 2017

The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked-off the holiday season this morning, and BroadwayWorld will bring you all of this year's Broadway performances! Next up, Once On This Island!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch the Cast of ANASTASIA on the Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Stage Tube - November 23, 2017

The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked-off the holiday season this morning, and BroadwayWorld will bring you all of this year's Broadway performances! Here, watch the cast of ANASTASIA!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-KRIS KRINGLE starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger opens tonight at Town Hall!

-New York City Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER opens tonight at Lincoln Center!

-The TrumpCON Festival begins tonight at the Kraine Theater!

Set Your DVR... PBS airs The Roundabout Theatre Company's HOLIDAY INN, 9-11:30 pm ET

