BWW Morning Brief November 24th, 2017

Nov. 24, 2017  

Scroll down for the latest news

by Stage Tube - November 23, 2017

First up, Noah Galvin took over the title role in Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN and he performed with the cast at this special event. The 23-year-old Real O'Neals alum is making his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony-winning show, for a run that will continue through mid-January 2018.. (more...)

2) BWW Morning Brief November 24th, 2017: KRIS KRINGLE starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and more! VIDEO: SpongeBob SquarePants Cast Lights Up Thanksgiving Day Parade
by Stage Tube - November 23, 2017

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway began preview performances on Monday, November 6th with an official opening on Monday, December 4th at The Palace Theatre. Check out the cast in action at the parade!. (more...)

3) BWW Morning Brief November 24th, 2017: KRIS KRINGLE starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and more! VIDEO: Just-Released Promo for NBC's Theater-Themed Drama, RISE
by TV News Desk - November 23, 2017

ed midseason drama series, RISE. The new series will launch Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. with a preview episode immediately following the season finale of THIS IS US.. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief November 24th, 2017: KRIS KRINGLE starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and more! VIDEO: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Cast Performs on Thanksgiving Day Parade!
by Stage Tube - November 23, 2017

The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked-off the holiday season this morning, and BroadwayWorld will bring you all of this year's Broadway performances! Next up, Once On This Island!. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief November 24th, 2017: KRIS KRINGLE starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and more! VIDEO: Watch the Cast of ANASTASIA on the Thanksgiving Day Parade
by Stage Tube - November 23, 2017

The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked-off the holiday season this morning, and BroadwayWorld will bring you all of this year's Broadway performances! Here, watch the cast of ANASTASIA!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-KRIS KRINGLE starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger opens tonight at Town Hall!

-New York City Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER opens tonight at Lincoln Center!

-The TrumpCON Festival begins tonight at the Kraine Theater!

BWW Exclusive: We asked BroadwayWorld readers to send in which Broadway stars and characters they would like to share their Thanksgiving dinner with. Check out their responses!

Set Your DVR... PBS airs The Roundabout Theatre Company's HOLIDAY INN, 9-11:30 pm ET

What we're geeking out over: This new BROADWAY: 1849 Interactive-Fiction Game!

What we're watching: The brand new promo video for NBC's upcoming series RISE!

Social Butterfly: Anastasia's Zach Adkins took over the BroadwayWorld Instagram account yesterday during the Thanksgiving Parade!

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

