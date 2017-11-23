VIDEO: Just-Released Promo for NBC's Theater-Themed Drama, RISE

Below, check out the just-released promo for NBC's highly anticipated midseason drama series, RISE. The new series will launch Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. with a preview episode immediately following the season finale of THIS IS US. RISE will move to its regular 9 p.m. timeslot the following Tuesday, March 20.

About "Rise": From Jason Katims, writer and executive producer of "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," and "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places. When dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school's lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town. Inspired by a true story.

The cast includes Josh Radnor, Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Auli'i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joseph Tippett, Shirley Rumierk and Rosie Perez.

Jason Katims will write and executive produce. Mike Cahill will direct and executive produce the pilot. Michelle Lee, Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez also executive produce. "Rise" is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

