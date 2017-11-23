VIDEO: Watch Noah Galvin and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade

This Thanksgiving, a magical march returns to the streets of New York City and to homes across the U.S. as the 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® kicks-off the holiday season with its signature spectacle of wonder. BroadwayWorld will bring you all of this year's Broadway performances!

First up, Noah Galvin took over the title role in Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN and he performed with the cast at this special event. The 23-year-old Real O'Neals alum is making his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony-winning show, for a run that will continue through mid-January 2018. He's the first actor to take over the role from original star Ben Platt, who departed the production on Sunday.

Written by the Tony-winning composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul- Oscar winners this year for their lyrics to La La Land's "City of Stars" - with a book from Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of of an anxiety-plagued high school loner named Evan who is paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate's suicide note and rides that error to popularity. (The story is loosely based on an experience Pasek witnessed in high school).

Related Articles