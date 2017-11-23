VIDEO: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Cast Performs on Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked-off the holiday season this morning, and BroadwayWorld will bring you all of this year's Broadway performances! Next up, Once On This Island!

Once On This Island, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, currently in previews at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Once On This Island is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown.

Once on this Island stars Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian), Merle Dandridge(Papa Ge), Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe), Alysha Deslorieux (Andrea), David Jennings (Armand), Hailey Kilgore (Ti Moune), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Alex Newell (Asaka), Isaac Powell (Daniel) and Lea Salonga (Erzulie). The Storytellers for this production include Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid, and Aurelia Williams.

