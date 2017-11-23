VIDEO: Watch the Cast of ANASTASIA on the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked-off the holiday season this morning, and BroadwayWorld will bring you all of this year's Broadway performances! Here, watch the cast of Anastasia!

A new block of tickets was just announced for Broadway's Anastasia through January 13, 2019. The company of Anastasia is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil. Max von Essen will take over the role of "Gleb" when Karimloo departs on December 3.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

