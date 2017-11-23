Who Would YOU Like to Pass the Turkey to Tonight? Readers Weigh in on a Very Broadway Thanksgiving!

We asked BroadwayWorld readers to send in which Broadway stars or characters they'd want to have over for Thanksgiving dinner! There were so many to chose from, but we've rounded up our favorite responses here!

Check out 10 Broadway guests we'd be happy to share a toast with at our Thanksgiving dinners!

Which Broadway characters or stars would you want to have over for Thanksgiving dinner? Join the conversation here!

Brenna Johnson says she's like to invite Anya, from Anastasia, to her Thanksgiving table. "I feel like if she was a real person we'd be really good friends and then it won't be as awkward around my extended family."

Melissa Thompson wants to have over Violet and Daisy Hilton, of Sideshow, for her Thanksgiving feast. "Finally guests that won't complain about having to sit on the piano bench!" And who knows... they might fill up on turkey and never leave you!

Nathan Gaik says he'd have over Dolly Gallagher Levi, in the form of Bette Midler of course! "Don't forget the gravy boat!" he notes.

Barb Larkin says she'd want to have over Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Member Leslie Odom Jr. so he could be "in the room where it happens."

Ann Marie Gayz writes in she'd want to have The Thernardiers of Les Miserables as her... more colorful party guests. "And they'd lead the toast... Everybody raise a glass!" she writes.

Kyle Elphick says he'd want to have Sweeney Todd's Mrs. Lovett over at his Thanksgiving table! "So she could bring the pies" he writes in. Just remember, stick to priest!

Katherine Vellis writes in she'd want the legendary Liza Minelli as her guest for Thanksgiving. Between stories from her incredible career, we're sure Liza would find an opportune moment to say dinner is just 'terrific!'

Before she comes back to Broadway she just might stop by your Thanksgiving table! Nikki Luongo says she'd want to have Bernadette Peters over for her Thanksgiving dinner. Who knows - maybe between courses she'd give you a sneak preview of her Dolly... if you pass the gravy!

He's been living like a monk, taking care of his body and voice while starring in Dear Evan Hansen - but now he can finally unwind and have some wine and turkey! Melissa Jordan writes in she'd want to have Ben Platt over at her Thanksgiving table. Though if he turned up at our dinner, I think words just might fail to express our excitement.

Dawn Young writes in they'd want to have Elphaba over for Thanksgiving dinner - and she sure would be an exciting guest who's always up for sharing her essays and lunches! Though... considering her mission in OZ is to save the Animals - you may want to have a vegetarian option for her, just in case.

