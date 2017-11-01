BWW Morning Brief November 1st, 2017: MOULIN ROUGE!, SHADOWLANDS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - October 31, 2017

How wonderful life is, now that we know who is in Moulin Rouge!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Christian Borle & CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Cast Perform Medley on THE VIEW

by BWW News Desk - October 31, 2017

On today's THE VIEW, Tony Award winner Christine Borle and the cast of Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY performed a medley of songs, including 'The Candy Man.' Check out the appearance below!. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: HELLO, DOLLY! Cast Dresses Up for Bette Midler's Hulaween!

by Jennifer Broski - October 31, 2017

Broadway's current and future cast of Hello, Dolly! gathered last night at Bette Midler's annual Hulaween bash.The annual benefit supporting Midler's New York Restoration Project held at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Monday night.. (more...)

4) Kelli O'Hara, Jackie Hoffman, Aaron Tveit, Rachel Bloom and More Tapped for Lincoln Center's 2018 American Songbook Season

by BWW News Desk - October 31, 2017

The 19th season of Lincoln Center's acclaimed American Songbook series opens this January, presenting the voices and stories of singers, songwriters, and musicians across a range of genres. From musical theater to Americana to R&B and gospel, these performers will chronicle personal journeys, pay tribute to legendary artists, and showcase the breadth of creativity, emotion, and expression found throughout American song.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Christopher Sieber (portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-2017 Career Transition for Dancers Jubilee will honor Carrie Ann Inaba, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Robert Fairchild tonight!

-Sarah DeLappe's all-female soccer play THE WOLVES begins previews tonight at Lincoln Center!

-Tonight's BRING BACK BIRDIE concert will feature two cut songs at Feinstein's/54 Below!

-William Nicholson's SHADOWLANDS opens tonight at Fellowship for Performing Arts!

-Potter play PUFFS is set to present a reading of 'DUDE, WHERE'S MY FANTASTIC BEAST?' tonight!

-The Public Theater's free MOBILE UNIT tour kicks off tonight with THE WINTER'S TALE!

-And VALOR, AGRAVIO Y MUJER opens tonight at Repertorio Espanol!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's Emily Bruno chatted with Jenna Ushkowitz about all things HELLO AGAIN, time travel, and a possible return to Broadway!

Set Your DVR... for Jonathan Groff on LATE SHOW on CBS!

What we're geeking out over: THE BAND'S VISIT cast recording will arrive later this year!

What we're watching: DWTS' Team 'Phantom' performs a Broadway-inspired number on Halloween Night!

Social Butterfly: We asked, you delivered! Check out some of our readers Broadway-inspired Halloween costumes!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

